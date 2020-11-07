It's a big day for the USA as America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, over Donal Trump. Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president.

As per various media reports, voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

How Joe Biden won

His projected victory came after four days of nail-biting suspense over the outcome of Tuesday's election, with the counting of votes in a handful of battleground states ongoing thanks to a flood of mail-in ballots.

According to Edison Research, Biden had a 273 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, having won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes to put him over the 270 he needed to secure the presidency, according to Edison Research.

To secure the win, Biden faced unprecedented challenges. These included Republican-led efforts to limit mail-in voting at a time when a record number of people were due to vote by mail because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 235,000 people in the United States.

Kamla Harris is the first woman in American history ever to run on a successful presidential ticket.

Kamala Harris has become vice-president-elect of the US, and this is the first time in history that a woman, has been elected to such a position in the White House.

Shortly after the race was called Harris tweeted out a statement and video. "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," she said. "It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."

Everything you need to know about Kamla Harris

Harris, a former California senator who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, will also be the first woman of mixed race to serve as vice-president. If she became president, she would be the first female president, and the second biracial president in American history, after Barack Obama.

Indeed, this news and change are significant for the world, including India. Netizens from all around the world are lauding Joe Biden's and Kamla Harris's big win.

Barack Obama shared a heartfelt note congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to my friends,@JoeBiden and@KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States, wrote Barack Obama.

Politicians who congratulated Joe Biden and Kamla Harris's big win!

Rahul Gandhi (Member of the Indian National Congress| and Member of Parliament) tweeted saying,

Heartiest congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris !

I hope they lead the USA to re join the Paris Climate Agreement at the earliest! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 7, 2020

Let's take a look at how Bollywood has lauded Joe Biden and Kamla Harris's big win.

Oh my goddd its happened right????? https://t.co/zM8G41WWfF — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 7, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, America spoke in record-breaking numbers, and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President-Elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! ❤️

#DemocracyRocks

Congratulations America.

And just like that America is a country I would LIKE to visit now. https://t.co/gbbcCCwryJ — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 7, 2020

What a moment this is in history ???#bidenharis2020 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 7, 2020

Been waiting to say this since November 8, 2016 ??‍♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

Mr. Biden in and as Mr. President of the USA!!!! — divyenndu (@divyenndu) November 7, 2020

Today is a Happy Day ????? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 7, 2020

While Ram Gopal Varma took a sly dig at Donald Trump, check out his thread of tweets.

RGV wrote, "I would have preferred @realDonaldTrump to press the nuclear button to destroy all places where he dint wins instead of putting this below tweet which nuclear bombed entire America forever in history for electing this flaccid dick.

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the momentous win!