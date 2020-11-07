By securing majority electoral votes, former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been elected the next President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump to secure his seat in the Oval Office, AP has projected. Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and also the oldest elected president at 77, who turns 78 later this month.

The Associated Press and CNN have called the US Election in favour of Joe Biden.

With Biden's victory, another historic milestone has been achieved. California senator Kamala Harris is to be sworn in as the country's first female vice president and first president of colour.

Third time's the charm

This is Biden's third bid for the White House and a decades-long ambition. Biden had a lot of support, that's in addition to the Americans who voted for his victory. Some famous celebs who vouched for Biden include Mel Brooks, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, Dwayne Johnson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston, Michael B. Jordan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Mindy Kaling, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Tom Hanks, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, America Ferrera, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Howard Stern, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter.

For the sake of comparison, stars who supported Trump were Kirstie Alley, Kid Rock, Lil Wayne, Scott Baio, James Woods, Dean Cain, Jon Voight, Isaiah Washington and Kristy Swanson.