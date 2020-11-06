Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is growing in lead against rival Donald Trump and knocking on the doors of White House, shy of few more electoral votes to reach the 270 needed to win. But the US President has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. This has raised questions about what happens if Trump refuses to concede after losing the 2020 election.

While it remains to be seen if Trump will exit White House peacefully if the electoral votes favour Joe Biden, the former VP's campaign has already thought of a workaround. It's not going to go down peacefully.

Escorting trespassers out of White House

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," Andrew Bates, Biden's director of rapid response said on Friday.

According to the 20th amendment, if Trump loses the election, his term will officially come to an end at noon on January 20, 2021. This means the incumbent president of the United States will pass his commander-in-chief authority to Biden.

In any case, Trump refuses to leave the White House, Robert Shapiro, a professor and the former acting director of Columbia University's Institute for Social and Economic Research and Policy, said he would be removed.

Trump has cried foul on the election polls, saying it is rigged. He vocally expressed that he would win the election through court battles. But Trump hasn't explicitly said that he would reject the results. If he did, it would be the first time ever in the history of US presidency.

So far, Trump's re-election campaign has maintained that the current projections are false and that the "election is not over."

"The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," Trump's campaign general Matt Morgan was quoted as saying.