The Jawarharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest on Monday, November 11, against provisions of the newly introduced Draft Hostel Manual as the university holds its third convocation at the AICTE auditorium, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest for the event.

The newly introduced Draft Hostel Manual, with provisions of fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions, was approved by the Inter-Hall administration. Apart from these, the manual also added clauses for individual installation of electricity and water meters for hostel rooms and a monthly service charge of Rs 1,700, which could be hiked at a later time.

During the protest, the police set up barricades to control any sort of aggravation and few visuals from the protest showed the students clash with the police. A protestor told news agency ANI that the demonstrations have been going on for the last 15 days. "At least 40 percent students come from a poor background. How will they study here?" the protestor said.

The JNU administration on Thursday appealed students to stop agitating. "These agitations have affected the normal life of a large number of innocent students from across India who are unable to concentrate on their studies, complete academic assignments and prepare for their examinations," the administration said.

"The administration appeals to the agitating students to stop their propaganda and falsehood campaigns, and spare the vast majority of innocent students who want to concentrate on their studies," it added.