A second-year student of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi was allegedly drugged and raped by her cab driver when she was returning from her friend's house on Friday night.

The victim, is from Western Uttar Pradesh, was discovered by passersby near a South Delhi park. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault and discharged her after medical treatment.

The 21-year-old victim, who is studying a foreign language course in JNU, reportedly told the police that she had got into the cab at Mandi Marg.

According to the victim's statement, the driver allegedly offered her something that made her unconscious, after which he raped her. The victim said that the cab driver drove around for three hours after raping her.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the victim reached her hostel after and narrated the ordeal to authorities who took her to a police station to register a case. The police are trying to track the cab drover based on the victim's description.

The incident comes a day after a Bengaluru woman, who was travelling by an Uber cab on Saturday night, wrote on Twitter that her driver shamed her for travelling alone late in the night and threatened her with sexual assault.

He then abandoned her in a secluded road in the middle of the night. Upon being unable to find another cab, she had to call her friend to pick her up.