Delhi Police will on Monday file a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others accused of sedition which involved the use of 'anti-national slogans' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The chargesheet is likely to be filed in Patiala House court.

On February 11, 2016, a special wing of the Delhi Police had begun investigations into the controversial allegations of sedition raised against some JNU students, including former students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Anirban Bhattacharya and Syed Umar Khalid.

The police are now ready to file the chargesheet in the case against the accused after the special wing took necessary sanctions from Delhi Police Commissioner and wrapped up the probe on Sunday.

The three were arrested in 2016 for allegedly organising an event at the university campus against the hanging of Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri separatist convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack.

The university had taken disciplinary actions against the accused people and had also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, which was later set aside by the Delhi High court.

According to the police chargesheet, Kanhaiya led the protesters on the evening of February 9, 2016. The police found that the protesters did not complete the legal formalities from JNU to conduct any events in the university campus. The group was halted and informed that they did not have permission to proceed with the event.

"To this, Kanhaiya came forward, had an argument with the security personnel and then led the mob while raising slogans," the chargesheet says, reported TOI.

After the arrest, Kanhaiya rose to fame which resulted in major protests across the country. Others named in the chargesheet are Aquib Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayees Rasool, Basharat Ali and Khalid Bashir Bhat, who are all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

A political move?

In his reaction to the news, Kanhaiya Kumar said he should thank police authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for filing the chargesheet just ahead of Lok Sabha elections as it exposes political motivation.

"If the news is true that a chargesheet has been filed, I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of chargesheet after 3 years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," he told media on Monday.

The former president of the JNUSU, Kanhaiya Kumar, is currently the leader of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and elected to the 125 members national council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on 29 April 2018.

Kanhaiya was all set to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the alleged sedition case has been unearthed by the Delhi police special wing.

He was planning to contest from Begusarai district in Bihar, which is his home turf, on a CPI party ticket. He was contesting against the ruling Janat Dal-United (JD-U)-BJP alliance. He was expected to get support from Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kanhaiya has been actively involved in politics after his release in 2016, in connection with the anti-national slogans at JNU. He had also met chief minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Now under all the controversies and allegations, Kanhaiya Kumar is more likely to be arrested with others involved in the JNU event. But will the arrest affect his political life if he's found guilty over the sedition charges?