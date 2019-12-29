Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand amid opposition show of strength in Ranchi on Sunday, December 29. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 pm. Along with Hemant Soren, 3 other MLAs also took oath as ministers. Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the presence of leaders from various parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were present among others on the occasion.

The other leaders of different political parties who attended the ceremony include CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others.

The Congress, the JMM and the RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. Hemant Soren also has the support of the JVM-P and CPI-ML who have three and one legislator respectively.

As per cabinet formula, six ministries including Chief Minister will go to the JMM, four to the Congress and One to the RJD. Stephen Marandi, a JMM legislator is also likely to take oath on Sunday. The cabinet expansion will take place after January 15.

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.