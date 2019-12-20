The fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand began on Friday, December 20, at 7 am in 16 Assembly constituencies. The state recorded 12.01 per cent voter turnout till 9 am. The highest voting has been recorded at Mahgama seat with 15.79 per cent.

There are a total of 237 candidates, including 29 women aspirants, whose fate will be decided by 40,05,287 voters.

The 16 seats are spread across Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda district. Among these seats, voting will be held on five seats - Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur and Shikaripada till 3 pm and in the remaining 11 seats voting will conclude at 5 pm.

Among the 16 seats, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, including Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur, Shikaripada, Dumka and Jama while others including Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Mahgama, Poriyahaat, Sarath and Godda are in general category. A maximum of 26 candidates were in the Jarmundi seat while only seven are in the race on Poriyahaat seat.

The key candidates include state ministers Raj Paliwar, Louis Marandi and Randhir Singh.

Chief ministerial candidate of Congress, JMM and RJD, Hemant Soren is contesting assembly polls from Dumka and Barhet.

