Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an order instructing all schools in the valley to follow a uniform academic calendar. This means the conduct of annual exams for classes up to the ninth standard will be in the March-April session. The order further stated that new admissions for schools will commence in March.

"In continuation to Government Order No. 2074-JK(Edu) of 2022 dated 31.08.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," read a government order.

"It is further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year," it added.

Standardising fee structure in J&K schools

Earlier this year, the Commissioner Secretary of J&K School Education, Hirdesh Kumar, directed officials of the Department of School Education to ensure that private School authorities strictly follow the fee structure norms laid down by the government. He said the J&K School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) has already worked out all the modalities and directions in this regard were passed to the private schools for strict adherence.