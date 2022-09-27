As the J&K administration makes strides in both tourism space and in the eradication of drugs from the valley, a grand inter-school competition held on the same theme has encouraged healthy participation. In a bid to raise awareness about the effects of drugs and importance of tourism in Kashmir, NGO White Globe organised a healthy competition among students of all leading schools in the valley.

The competition, which was under the theme of "tourism and menace of drugs", witnessed participation from more than 500 students studying in leading J&K schools, including British School, Presentation Convent, Army School, KV and Khalsa High School. The art competition was held at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Police Public School Bemina students shine

Amid participation from hundreds of students, two students from the Police Public School Bemina won big. Two students from the J&K Police Public School Bemina secured top positions, bringing laurels to the institute.

Amhad Ali of class 10 and Fatima of class 6th secured first and second positions in the inter-school art competition, respectively.