Continuing the process to rename educational institutions after martyrs and eminent personalities, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday accorded the sanction to rename eighteen schools.

According to an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Government of J&K, the decision to rename these schools was taken in the Administrative Council (AC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 22. Formal order to grant the sanction was issued on Thursday.

It was mentioned in the order that the School Education Department shall take immediate necessary steps including amending the records for effecting the changes.

"Divisional Commissioners of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions shall personally monitor the naming of the infrastructure assets in their respective divisions", the order reads.

Deputy Commissions have been asked to organize suitable events in connection with the naming of the infrastructure assets of these institutions.

Names of martyrs were finalized on July 22

The Administrative Council of Jammu & Kashmir headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on July 22 approved a proposal to name schools, roads, and buildings in the Union Territory after martyrs and eminent personalities under the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

As a mark of respect and acknowledgment of the exceptional contribution they have made toward the security and development of the Union territory, the identified institutions will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu province, the institutions will be renamed after Martyr Constable Rajinder Kumar, Martyr Constable Raj Kumar, Martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SPO Jalal Din, Martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed, Martyr HC. Raghu Nath, Martyr Sepoy Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, Martyr Ct. Raj Kumar, and Martyr Ct. Jagdev Singh.

Similarly, in the Kashmir region, the institutions will be named after Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone, Martyr Rifleman Mohammad Safeer Khan, Martyr Paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, Martyr Rifleman Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and Martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad.

75 schools, 75 roads to be renamed after martyrs before August 15.

To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, the Jammu & Kashmir government has already decided to rename 75 schools and 75 roads after unsung heroes and martyrs from the police, Army, and other forces.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu had already issued an order in which all Deputy Commissioners of 10 districts of Jammu province have been asked to identify government schools in villages and municipality wards to rename.

Officials concerned were further directed to constitute a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification. The committee can include representatives of the Indian Army, the SSP, ADC, DPO, or AC Panchayat.