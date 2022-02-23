To tackle the growing trend of cyber crimes/frauds, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has issued a circular directing to form teams of well-trained officers to handle the cyber-crime investigations, officials said on Wednesday.

The circular, a copy of which has been forwarded to Special DGP, Crime, ADGP, Jammu Zone, and IGP Kashmir, reads that teams of well-trained officers shall be formed to handle cyber-crime investigations in their each unit/wing and "cyber awareness day" shall be observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber-related frauds in all vernacular languages.

With the boom in digital platform/markets etc and digital services provided by different banks and institutions including government departments, cyber frauds, phishing etc cases are reported. This step will go a long way in making people aware and will also sharpen investigation skills of the J&K Police investigation officers handling the cyber crimes, the circular said.

(With inputs from IANS)