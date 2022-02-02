After arresting three accused within 24 hours of the shocking acid-throwing incident in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police is preparing a chargesheet for speedy justice to the victim.

"We will not tolerate crime against women at any cost. Accused have been booked under the stringent sections of the law to bring them to justice", Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Bhalwal told International Bussiness Times after arresting three accused involved in this heinous crime within 24 hours after the incident.

"We have collected sufficient evidence against the accused. We are preparing chargesheet as early as possible to ensure speedy justice to the victim girl", the SSP said, adding, "We will not tolerate crime against women".

The SSP further informed that after getting information about the shocking incident, a special team was constituted to arrest the culprits as early as possible.

Three arrested in acid throwing incident

Within hours after the incident, Srinagar Police arrested three persons after a girl was attacked with acid in the Eidgah area of the capital city on Tuesday

According to police, during Tuesday evening Srinagar police received information regarding acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in the Eidgah area under Police Station Nowhatta. A case under FIR No. 08/2022 U/S 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was started immediately.

I congratulate @SrinagarPolice, especially SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and SP North Raja Zuhaib for arresting the culprits in the recent acid attack case within 24 hours.



A commendable job! Let’s all hope and strive for a fast-track case and speedy conviction! @KashmirPolice pic.twitter.com/jW7B2QHVhc — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) February 2, 2022

Within no time SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Bhalwal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS as head and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal, and SHO Women PS as its members.

During the initial investigations and technical analysis, the name of one suspect surfaced which led to the arrest of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather son of Mohammad Altaf Rather resident of Buchwara Dalgate. During questioning his role came into prominence.

After further questioning, it came out that the victim had rejected the proposal of the accused so he had been stalking her. The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack.

The accused used to work in a medical shop and on Tuesday evening he took a break from work and went on a scooter along with co-accused namely Momin Nazir Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmed Sheikh resident of Mehjoorrnagar towards the place where the girl used to work.

Helpless girl was attacked with acid on the way back home

According to police, when the victim was returning home on Tuesday evening, she was followed by the accused who later threw acid on her. The accused ran away from the spot and went back to his shop for routine work.

The second accused, driving the scooter, was also arrested when more evidence in the case came up. The scooter used in the commission of this heinous crime was also seized by police.

A motor mechanic was also arrested for selling acid

During the investigation, it came to the notice of the police that the accused had purchased the acid from Mohammad Saleem son of Abdul Ganie resident of Padshai Bagh, a motor Mechanic who works at International Motors near Durganath near Dal Gate area. This third accused person has also been arrested for his further examination.

Legal process was also initiated after sealing this workshop as one of its employees had sold acidic material in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. This shop was sealed by following due procedure by the Executive Magistrate.