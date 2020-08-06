GC Murmu has resigned as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, All India Radio News reported on Wednesday. The resignation comes on the day India announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

GC Murmu is said to have already sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. He was the first L-G of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Murmu assumed his post as the L-G in October last year. Murmu's replacement hasn't been finalized yet.

Who is GC Murmu?

Girish Chandra Murmu is a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer. He has worked with PM Narendra Modi while he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Post that, Murmu served in the Union Finance Ministry as a joint-secretary of the expenditure department. Just before his retirement on November 30 last year, he was chosen for the post of L-G of the newly-bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir.