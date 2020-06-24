Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu appointed six officers as the members to the Public Service Commission on Wednesday, June 24.

According to the order released by the Additional Secretary General Administration Department, the six officers were appointed as the members of the Public Service Commission upon the approval of the J&K Lt Governor

The six officers appointed as Members of Public Service Commission

Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba, IPS, Director General Prosecution,

Syed Iqbal Aga, retired Development Commissioner Works,

Subash Gupta, retired District and Sessions Judge,

Des Raj, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B) Jammu,

Sameer Bharti, retired IFS officer

Showkat Ahmad Zargar, retired Associate Professor Mathematics in Higher Education Department

Read the full statement here:

As per the statement, the officers shall hold the position of the Members, PSC till they attain the age of 62 years. It also read that the officers' appointment shall take effect from the date they assume office.

This appointment comes a month and a half after retired IAS officer, 1984-batch, BR Sharma was appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

