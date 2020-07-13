Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu announced the launch of 10 power projects for the benefit of Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam districts. The announcement is a major boost to the power sector in Kashmir.
The power projects are worth Rs 19.51 crore in total and likely to benefit at least 15,000 households across 6 districts. In addition, LG Murmu also laid the foundation for 7 more power projects worth Rs 30.35 crore for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Kashmir.
According to Rohit Kansal, IAS, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary, the Power Department overcame major challenges to delivering 17 projects worth Rs 50 crore across 9 districts. Kansal (IAS) also promised to complete 20 more projects in 2 months.
Project specifications
Here are the details of the newly-inaugurated projects in J&K:
- Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station near DC Office Shopian. Benefits 1,300 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Qazigund from 1x 10 MVA to 2x10 MVA. Benefits 8,200 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station SICOP (Bijbehara) from 1x6.3MVA to 2x6.3 MVA. Benefits 2,850 households.
- Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Hanjoora. Benefits 1800 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Kanir from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA. Benefits 2,500 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Khag from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA. Benefits 4,400 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Devsar from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA. Benefits 5,200 households.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Owantabhawan from 2x6.3 MVA to 2x10 MVA. Benefits 2,000.
- Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Bone & Joint from 2x6.3 MVA to 2x10 MVA. Benefits 2200 households.
- Construction of 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Receiving Station Kellar. Benefits 3,000 households.