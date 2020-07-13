Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu announced the launch of 10 power projects for the benefit of Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam districts. The announcement is a major boost to the power sector in Kashmir.

The power projects are worth Rs 19.51 crore in total and likely to benefit at least 15,000 households across 6 districts. In addition, LG Murmu also laid the foundation for 7 more power projects worth Rs 30.35 crore for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Kashmir.

According to Rohit Kansal, IAS, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary, the Power Department overcame major challenges to delivering 17 projects worth Rs 50 crore across 9 districts. Kansal (IAS) also promised to complete 20 more projects in 2 months.

Project specifications

Here are the details of the newly-inaugurated projects in J&K: