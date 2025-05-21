Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during his visit to Poonch, met with grieving families affected by the recent unprovoked shelling by Pakistan, assuring them of comprehensive support and rehabilitation. He announced that one member from each family of martyred civilians across Jammu & Kashmir will be provided a government job as part of the government's commitment to assist those impacted.

"Proper rehabilitation of the affected families is my top priority. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, we are working on a comprehensive plan to ensure long-term support and stability for these families," LG Sinha said during his interaction.

Ex-gratia relief and immediate assistance have already been extended to the families, and further support is being planned in coordination with the Government of India.

The visit also included an interaction with Army personnel who participated in the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, a decisive counter-operation against Pakistan-backed terrorist elements. Lauding their exceptional bravery, LG Sinha hailed the mission as a testament to India's military and strategic prowess.

"Operation Sindoor is a living example of India's might. It has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, our forces brought the masterminds of Pakistani terror to their knees," said LG Sinha. "Dharma has won, and Adharma has surrendered before your weapons and courage."

He emphasized that the operation sent a clear message across the border: "Every inch of Pakistan's land is now within our reach, and any future misadventure will be met with devastating consequences."

LG Sinha added that the entire nation, all 140 crore citizens, stand in awe and gratitude for the courage, valour, and sacrifice displayed by the soldiers. "I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army whose gallantry in Operation Sindoor ensured a decisive victory for Bharat."

Operation Sindoor, according to officials, was executed with surgical precision and overwhelming force, neutralizing terror threats and reasserting India's stance on national security and cross-border terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor's remarks come amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control, with the administration reaffirming its commitment to both national security and the well-being of civilians in the border areas.