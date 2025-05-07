Amid intense shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the situation in the border areas.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to shift villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and to ensure proper arrangements for boarding, lodging, food, medical care, and transportation.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an emergency meeting today with the Deputy Commissioners of all border districts via video conferencing to assess the prevailing situation. The meeting reviewed the current developments, escalating tension along the LoC, and preparedness to deal with any exigencies, especially in districts close to the international border.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate release of contingency funds—Rs 5 crore for each border district and Rs 2 crore for other districts—to enable Deputy Commissioners to respond effectively to emergencies. He emphasized that frontier districts must be given special priority in the disbursement of these funds.

Assessed the ground situation along the border and LoC. Divisional Commissioners and DCs briefed on the prevailing situation. Emphasised on safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring timely response at all levels. pic.twitter.com/qeY4S3qy7F — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 7, 2025

Underscoring the paramount importance of safeguarding civilian lives, Omar Abdullah called for the strengthening of infrastructure in border areas. This includes building shelters and bunkers, preparing evacuation plans, and ensuring an adequate stockpile of food supplies.

The Health Department was directed to maintain a sufficient stock of essential medicines and medical supplies. The Chief Minister instructed health officials to ensure the availability of doctors and paramedics, maintain an adequate blood supply, and deploy ambulances in border districts witnessing shelling, to enable swift transportation of the injured to hospitals.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and injuries to civilians along the LoC, the Chief Minister instructed Deputy Commissioners to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. He also directed the administration to immediately fill vacant posts of Tehsildars and other key officers in the affected districts to ensure that government machinery operates efficiently in response to the situation.

Officers briefed the Chief Minister on the preparedness of their respective districts, assuring him that emergency measures and essential supplies are in place. The Deputy Commissioners reported they are continuously monitoring the situation and will keep the administration informed of any further requirements.

The Chief Minister further instructed all officers to actively counter misinformation and rumour-mongering. He urged the public to rely only on verified and official sources of information during these sensitive times.

I've also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind! — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 7, 2025

Lieutenant Governor directs evacuation from vulnerable areas

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir with senior administrative, police, and district officials, including all Deputy Commissioners.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to evacuate villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and to ensure arrangements for boarding, lodging, food, medical care, and transportation.