As tensions escalate along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a surprise visit to frontline soldiers in Baramulla and Uri sectors on Monday. The visit came amid heightened hostilities with Pakistan.

LG Sinha, who addressed and interacted with jawans stationed near the border, asked the iconic question: "How is the josh?" — met with an energetic "High, Saheb!" from the troops, echoing the mood of soldiers' readiness.

भारत माता की जय! A proud privilege to be amongst Bravest of the Brave, our heroes in Baramulla. They have just one dream and one resolve- Destroy the enemy & its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat's sovereignty. Jai Hind Ki Sena! pic.twitter.com/v4qU7NiU4E — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 9, 2025

"It is a proud privilege to be amongst the Bravest of the Brave, our heroes in Baramulla," Sinha said. "They have just one dream and one resolve — destroy the enemy and its capability to attack Bharat, and to safeguard our citizens and sovereignty. Jai Hind Ki Sena!"

The LG further assured the citizens of India, especially those in Jammu & Kashmir, that they are in safe hands.

"During my interaction, I saw determination in their eyes. The entire nation is drawing inspiration from their valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give them the strength to decimate the enemy," he noted.

As shelling intensifies across sectors, Sinha issued a clear warning: "If you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down." He reiterated that peace is essential for prosperity and affirmed that India's security forces are committed to neutralizing terror threats and ensuring stability.

The unprecedented face-off at the Line of Control (LoC) and the border areas, after India destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, saw a barrage of missiles, drones and other munitions being fired from across the border on Thursday night, but India intercepted and shot all of them in the air. Not a single missile could land on Indian territory, failing to reach intended targets.