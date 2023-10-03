J&K LG flags off CRPF bike expedition from historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday flagged off a CRPF women's bike expedition, 'Yashasvini' from the historic Lal Chowk.

The expedition will traverse more than 2,134 kms, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that he salutes the unparalleled bravery, determination and courage shown by the CRPF's 'veeranganas' in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

"Yashasvini, a bike expedition by the' veeranganas' of the CRPF is a symbol of resilience and strength of 'nari shakti'. This bike expedition also represents the sacrifice of women and their self-confidence. Today they are achieving many milestones in different fields with grit, determination and dedication." He said.

"Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation and business to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society. 'Nari shakti' is playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K UT and they are also making immense contribution for a developed Bharat. It is 'nari shakti' that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future", Sinha said.

The Pipe Band of the CRPF gave spellbinding performances to mark the occasion.

The cross-country bike expedition is a collaborative effort of the CRPF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development to celebrate woman power of the country.

During the journey, all three teams from Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari will interact with the target groups of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' like schoolchildren, college girls, women's self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescent girls and boys, anganwadi workers etc.

(With inputs from IANS)