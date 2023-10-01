Going tough against those who raised a banner of revolt against incumbent leaders, the J&K unit of BJP issued show-cause notices to eight more rebels of the Kashmir unit for their "anti-party activities". Among those who have been issued show-cause notices included the spokesperson of the Kashmir unit Altaf Thakur.

The Disciplinary Committee has issued notices to eight party rebels in Kashmir and asked them to seek unconditional apology failing which they will be divested of their party position and their membership will also be terminated.

The notices have been issued to GM Mir, Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, Altaf Thakur, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat, and Bilal Parray by the three-member Disciplinary Committee headed by Sunil Sethi, BJP chief spokesperson and chairman of the Committee.

The notice reads "While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to the Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party. By your activities, a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership."

It further read "Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which Disciplinary Committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal from official positions and even from primary membership of the party in case allegations of indiscipline are established."

The party has further asked these rebels to give an unconditional apology and undertaking that same will not be repeated in the future and the same may be sent to the party president within one week from today.

It said notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice.

Besides, Sunil Sethi, Aseem Gupta, and Rekha Mahajan are the other members of the Committee.

Show cause notice issued to vice-president Sofi Yosuf

On September 11, BJP issued a show-cause notice to the party's vice-president and former legislator Sufi Yosuf for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

In the show cause, Sofi Yosuf was directed to submit his reply of misconduct and indiscipline to the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee within seven days. He was also directed not to interact with the media directly or indirectly on any issue.

Sofi Yosuf, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is the BJP's face in Kashmir Valley. Presently he is vice president of the J&K unit of the party.

Associated with the BJP for the last nearly three decades, Sofi Yosuf had unsuccessfully contested assembly and Lok Sabha elections on the party's mandate in Kashmir.

Sofi Yosuf was leading the party leaders who had revolted against the party leadership for ignoring them in the decision-making process. These annoyed leaders had warned to quit the party in case the High Command did not take them seriously and take care of their genuine issues.

Three leaders removed from posts

Earlier on August 12, the BJP removed three senior leaders from their positions as a faction in Kashmir Valley has raised a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of these leaders.

Abhijeet Jasrotia was relieved from the position of BJP's social media Parbhari J&K UT. He has not been assigned any sort of responsibility for Kashmir province.

Vir Saraf, who is a full-timer in the party, was recalled from South Kashmir and asked to report to party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.

Mudassar Wani, another full-timer of the party has been recalled from North Kashmir. He was also asked to report to the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.