Amid unprecedented commotion and din, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of special status under Article 370 on Wednesday.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Kumar Choudhary and seconded by Minister of Health and Education Sakeena Itoo in the house. As the resolution was brought into the house, BJP legislators protested saying it was not included in the business of the House today.

As soon as the resolution was presented, BJP legislators protested, arguing it wasn't on the official agenda for the day. Amid this uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House briefly. Just moments later, the resolution on restoring constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir was approved, sparking further commotion among Assembly members.

The resolution emphasized the value of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees, underscoring their role in protecting the region's identity, culture, and the rights of its people. It expressed concern over the unilateral removal of these guarantees, stating: "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees that safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."

The Assembly called on the Government of India to engage in dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir's elected representatives to restore these provisions. It also emphasized that any restoration efforts should uphold both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP’s MLAs holds strong protest in J&K Assembly over the resolution on restoration of Article 370. pic.twitter.com/QpwQzYpzgG — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) November 6, 2024

BJP strongly opposes the resolution

BJP legislator Sunil Sharma strongly opposed the motion, insisting it wasn't part of the day's official business, sparking an intense debate over the resolution's validity and implications.

As tensions escalated, the Speaker reminded BJP members that they had the right to discuss the motion but, if they chose not to, he would proceed to a vote. With protests ongoing, the resolution ultimately passed by voice vote.

Afterward, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather briefly adjourned the House as BJP members continued their protests in the well of the House. PDP lawmakers, who supported the resolution, clarified that it didn't explicitly reject or oppose the August 5, 2019 decision. PDP's Waheed Parras suggested amending the text to replace "concern" with "opposition and rejection," although the original wording remained as passed.

This is an anti-national move, says BJP

All the 28 legislators of the BJP staged a massive protest terming the government's move as an "anti-national agenda".

Former Minister and BJP legislator, Sham Lal Sharma alleged that the coalition government was pursuing anti-national agenda.

Sharma climbed on the table in the Well of the House stating that it was the NC's ploy since 1947 to play with the sentiments and emotions of the people of J&K.

"Yesterday, you were speaking some other language. Article 370 is final this political gimmick won't do. From Sheikh Abdullah to Omar Abdullah, the emotional blackmail of J&K has been a routine. Speaker must be independent and not side with any party," Sharma said as BJP leaders shouted "Shame, Shame."

Remaining in the well of the House, the BJP MLAs raised slogans, "Aug 5 Zindabad, Anti-national Agenda Nahi Chalega, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram". The BJP LoP said that NC wants to change the name of Shakaracharaya Hills to Takht-e-Sulaimani. "This is their agenda. We will not allow it".