The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect its Legislature Party Leader and Deputy Leader in Srinagar on November 3, one day before the inaugural session of the newly constituted Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

High-ranking party sources reveal that two national observers—Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, and the party's National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chugh—have been appointed by the party's high command.

They will oversee the election process of the Legislature Party's leadership positions. BJP's Legislature Party leader will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. All 29 BJP MLAs have been instructed to assemble in Srinagar by November 3 to participate in this key meeting, scheduled for noon.

Four BJP MLAs trying for Leader of Opposition post

While specific candidates for the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) and Deputy Leader posts remain undisclosed, sources emphasized that BJP conducts internal elections democratically and transparently, allowing MLAs to choose their leaders under the guidance of the national observers.

Sources said that four BJP MLAs are trying to get the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, it was noted that although the ruling National Conference (NC) has offered BJP, as the main opposition, the Deputy Speaker position in accordance with parliamentary democratic conventions, BJP is in no rush to make this appointment. Instead, it plans to delay the election of the Deputy Speaker for the time being.

Five MLAs will be nominated after the Assembly session

Following the election of the Legislature Party Leader and Deputy Leader, the BJP high command may also finalize the nomination of five additional members to the Legislative Assembly. This list may include two members from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, one from PoJK refugees, and two women representatives. Various leaders from these groups are reportedly in consideration, though final selections have yet to be made by the party's central leadership.

In the meantime, BJP's working president, Sat Sharma, expressed that the party will serve as a constructive opposition in the Assembly, advocating for equitable development across the UT and safeguarding the interests of both Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasizing BJP's mandate in the Jammu region, Sharma affirmed the party's commitment to upholding the rights of the people and the nation's interests. He added that while the BJP will hold the government accountable, it will also support policies that benefit the broader interests of the Union Territory's residents.