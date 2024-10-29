The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav's statement on the composition of Omar Abdullah's recently formed cabinet has triggered a fresh debate as the ruling National Conference rejected his words and charged him with indulging in diving communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ram Madhav, who was appointed as election incharge of BJP just after the announcement of Assembly polls in the J&K, argued that the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) Government does not fully represent the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly highlighting the absence of Jammu in its representation.

He emphasized that the BJP never considered forming an alliance with the NC. According to Madhav, the NC managed to establish the government in J&K solely with support from the Kashmir Valley.

In an interview with a national daily two days ago, Madhav mentioned that the BJP came close to victory in Gurez and secured over 7,000 votes in another constituency in South Kashmir, which is known to be a stronghold of hardliners. He stated that, in terms of politics and elections, Kashmir is now similar to any other state in the country.

When asked if the BJP had considered aligning with the NC, Madhav firmly responded, "No, never." He explained that the BJP had hoped to secure a significant number of seats to form a government that would equitably represent both divisions of J&K. However, the current government is Kashmir-centric due to the electoral mandate.

Madhav conveyed the Prime Minister's message that life without Article 370 is significantly better than life without it. He noted that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also stated on the day of the election results that Article 370 was not a priority.

Regarding the statehood of J&K, Madhav pointed out that the terms "return" and "restore" are commonly used but should be avoided. He argued that the current discourse about J&K pertains to a completely new entity.

NC denounces Madhav's remarks

The ruling National Conference (NC) took strong exception to the statement of Ram Madhav and termed his remarks as "divisive".

In a pointed response, National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took to social media platform X, denouncing Madhav's remarks as a "tactic employed by the BJP to create divisions among communities in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Tried and tested formula of @BJP4India, create divisions by othering people & communities, at play once again. Go and play this polarization card somewhere else," Dar wrote on X.

Imran emphasized that the National Conference, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has demonstrated a commitment to representing all areas and sentiments within Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar appoints three ministers to his cabinet

In his five-member cabinet Chief Minister has appointed three ministers including one Deputy Chief Minister to give adequate representation to the Jammu region.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, the party's MLA from the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in Omar Abdullah's cabinet.

The National Conference's MLA from the Mendhar assembly segment of Poonch district and Independent MLA from Chhamb seat of Jammu districts have been appointed as Cabinet ministers in the Council of Ministers of Omar Abdullah.