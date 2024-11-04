Hailing the just-concluded Assembly elections as a critical milestone in restoring democratic governance in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that one of the most encouraging aspects of the 2024 polls was the high voter turnout.

Addressing the first session of the newly elected Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said, "These elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory, are a critical milestone in restoring democratic governance after a period of political uncertainty.

"This is a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy, the strength of our institutions, and the faith that the people of this region have in their democratic representation through this Assembly", the Lieutenant Governor said.

"It is a privilege to witness the restoration of this august house, which once again reflects the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Pointing toward the highest turnout in the Assembly polls, the Lieutenant Governor said, that peoples' participation in elections reflects the enduring faith of masses in democratic processes.

"The high turnout, particularly in regions that traditionally couldn't participate fully because of a vociferous minority sympathetic to separatist sentiments, indicates that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to see electoral participation as a means to voice their concerns and aspirations", the Lieutenant Governor observed, adding "The successful completion of the electoral process marks an epoch in the history of Jammu and Kashmir".

Government will make all efforts for the restoration of statehood

"Our people now look up to the Government with many hopes and expectations. This government is fully geared up to realize these hopes and fulfill these expectations. The aspiration for a return to statehood remains strong", the Lieutenant Governor said, adding, that the Prime Minister, on several occasions, has already expressed his commitment to restoring statehood, which has been a source of rekindled hope and reassurance for the people".

"The Council of Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir has recently passed a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate restoration of statehood", he said, adding, "This resolution reflects the collective will of the elected representatives, echoing the aspirations of the people for the reinstatement of full democratic governance".

He further said that the government will make all efforts to restore full statehood and make constitutional guarantees available to the state.

"It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions. In the meantime, I urge all stakeholders to work together as one team and extend full support to the government in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people", he further said.

Govt to provide 200 units of free electricity to deserving households

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to providing 200 units of free electricity to deserving households for which modalities are being worked out.

"J&K is endowed with an abundance of water resources that are yet to be harnessed fully. The government is committed to harnessing their full potential so that their economic dividend enhances people's lives and J&K's financial position", he said, adding, "The government will seek the support of the Government of India for a significant leap forward in our energy sector".

"Completion of four Mega Hydro Electric Power projects, with the sanctioned capacity of 3014 MW, will be expedited for doubling the hydropower generation capacity by 2026 to not only make J&K self-sufficient in power but also to enable us to generate revenue from this vital green resource. Another four Mega Hydro Electric Power projects of 1818 MW will be followed rigorously to get the work on these power generating projects started", he said.

Rangarajan Committee's report to be implemented for creating jobs

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Rangarajan Committee Report, crafted under the guidance of former RBI Governor Dr. C. Rangarajan in 2011, recommended a roadmap for creating jobs and enhancing economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This government will pursue the implementation of the Report with the Government of India to address structural issues in the economy, support skill-building initiatives, and stimulate inclusive growth", he said, adding, "Effective collaboration with the Government of India would be essential to mobilize resources, funding, and requisite support necessary for realizing many of these reforms".