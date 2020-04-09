In a move to preserve Srinagar's Dal and Nigeen lake, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) government on Wednesday, 8 April, banned construction of new houseboats on the two iconic water-bodies in the Valley.

In addition to this, the UT government also ordered categorisation based on the facilities on the existing ones.

Sustainable tourism & preservation of lakes

The decision is made to regulate the functioning and operation of houseboats in the iconic Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, in order to preserve the lake for future generations by adopting sustainable tourism.

The plan also includes preventing pollution of the lake beside, providing a conducive and pleasant atmosphere for tourists, on one hand, sustainable source of living for the houseboat owners/shikara wallas and other stakeholders on the other hand.

As per the policy guidelines, no new houseboat shall be allowed to be constructed in Dal/Nigeen Lake. The provision of categorization of houseboats based on the facilities has also been made in the guidelines. The new decision has but becomes a major blow to the houseboat owners.

Backlash from the Valley's houseboat owners

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association expressed their resentment over the new houseboat policy which was formulated by the team of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

In a statement, the association said the entire houseboat community is taken aback by the new policy terming it discriminatory. The new guidelines for registration/renewal/operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lake under the new policy are not for the welfare of the houseboat owners, they said.

Houseboat owners recommend reconsideration of the new policy

"We appeal His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor of the state to look into the matter and have a proper consultation with the main stakeholders," said Hamid Wangnoo Chairman Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association in his argument to reconsider the Houseboat Policy.

He said that this is not the right time to formulate such policies when their families are desperate for help due to ongoing crises and decline of tourism post 5th August. "We have always given our utmost when it comes to saving the lake. We have given our support to the Expert Committee for the installation of Biodigesters, but its process is still lingering, so there is no point to blame Houseboat Owners for the deterioration of the Lake," he added.

The houseboats, being wooden fragile structures, need proper maintenance including repair, renovation and reconstruction. The prime attraction of Jammu and Kashmir tourism, many of the natives earn their daily income through these houseboat and shikara services.

"The renovation should be permitted under single window system as per previous practice," Wangnoo said. He further informs that the reconstruction of houseboats doesn't exceed the number of houseboats in the lake. "But unfortunately we are being victimized by those who are at the helm of affairs," he said.