Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted its travel advisory, reopening tourism in the region after months of lockdown following the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state under the constitution.

Kashmir was under a travel ban after a Security Advisory was issued on August 2, claiming that the state would be under a lockdown, citing "terror threat".

In a recent notification released by the Home Department of Government of J&K on Wednesday, the statement said that it has withdrawn the previous Security advisory and "tourist serious of undertaking visit to the state shall be provided with all necessary assistance and logical support."

The state, that gets tourism for the Amarnath Yatra, had asked pilgrims and tourists to shorten their trips citing "intelligence inputs of terror threats" two days before the move to scrape J&K special status was announced.

The Kashmir valley has been on a communication lockdown and has been severely criticised internationally. Following the government's declaration of bifurcating the state into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh - communication blockage was put in place and politicians, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were put on house arrest to deter any backlash.

While restrictions have been lifted in parts over the past two months, higher secondary schools, colleges and universities have reponed on Wednesday. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah were also permitted to have a party meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday.

However, mobile and internet services remain largely blocked in the state.