The deadly coronavirus is threatening the very existence of humanity and in such an unprecedented situation, the United Nations chief António Guterres had recently urged all the parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19.

However, terrorists seem to have lost all connections to humanity. Two days back, ISKP stormed a Sikh temple (Gurudwara) in Afghanistan leaving over 20 people dead. Now a Lashkar fringe group in Jammu and Kashmir - "The Resistance Front" - has called for attacks on security forces and politicians in the Valley.

Posters of the Resistance Front or JK Fighter have surfaced in Kashmir Valley. In its posters, the group has called for attacks on "Indian security forces, pro-India politicians and every Kashmiri who collaborates with the Indian state.

Security forces busted terror module

Earlier last week, the security forces had arrested six members of the Resistance Front from north Kashmir's Baramulla district. They were part of a 10-member module tasked with reviving Lashkar in the Valley. The arrested militants were reportedly in touch with their Lashkar handler in Pakistan, who wanted them to carry out terrorist activities in north Kashmir.

The security forces had also recovered a pistol and 12 hand grenades from their possession, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said, adding that efforts were on to nab 4 other members of the terror module. Those arrested by the security forces identified as Sopore residents Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Nisar Ahmad Ganai, Musaib Hassan Bhat and their arms supplier Kabir Lone in Kupwara.

The security forces had initially arrested four members who led them to their arms supplier Kabir Lone. He told the police about Sharafat Khan, a class IV employee of the health department. Khan was their sixth associate and a crucial link between the Lashkar and local youths.

It was Khan who knew about the location where the fringe group had stashed their arms and ammunition. He led the police to the spot where a huge cache of arms and ammunition was hidden. The security forces recovered six AK-74 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, 25 AK magazines, 750 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine 9mm pistols, 16 pistol magazines, 351 rounds of pistol ammunition, 77 hand grenades and 21 detonator fuses.