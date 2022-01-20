The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday directed all officers and officials of the government and public sector undertakings (PSUs), stationed at Jammu to attend the Republic Day function as a part of their official duty.

All heads of departments of all government departments have been directed to ensure the participation of their subordinate in the main Republic Day function to be held at Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium Jammu on January 26.

An official circular in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, Manoj Dwivedi on Thursday.

"The main function of the Republic Day - 2022 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function and take the salute," reads a circular issued by the government.

"All Officers/Officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu, are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty," the circular reads, adding, "All Heads of the Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function".

Public advisory already issued for Republic Day function

Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security) Jammu has already issued a public advisory on Tuesday for attending the Republic Day function on January 26.

A public notice issued by the Security Department stated that a large number of people are expected to attend the Republic Day function on January 26, 2022, to facilitate their entry into the MA Stadium, Jammu, and to ensure the security of the general public, Security Jammu seeks the cooperation of the people.

Police urged the public not to carry cell phone cameras, Arms/ammunition, sharp-edged weapons, handbags, polythene bags, transistors, toys, tools, stopwatches, any kind of powder, inflammable material like cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, cameras, and the like objectionable items.

People asked to cooperate with security personnel

Authorities appealed to the people to extend full cooperation to the frisking/checking teams deployed at different gates, which is in fact meant for the safety of the people and the peaceful culmination of the Republic Day function.

The notice further urged to maintain queue while entering the gates through Door Frame Metal Detector installed at the gates and avoid an unnecessary altercation with security personnel.

It was also urged to the people to ensure their presence well in time so that they could enter inside and be seated comfortably without inconvenience.

"Do not hesitate to disclose your identity in case you are requested for the same by security personnel or the uniformed police personnel," it added.