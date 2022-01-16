Two persons including a policeman and civilian were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint patrol of police and the CRPF in Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar city on Sunday evening.

According to reports, unidentified terrorists threw a grenade towards a naka set up by the forces in the Saraf Kadal area. Cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel were managing the naka. The grenade exploded near the naka and resulted in injuries to a policeman and a passer-by.

The identity of the injured cop has been established as senior grade constable Mehraj Ahmad of police post Fateh Kadal Srinagar. Mehraj has received injuries on the left side of the upper chest and left leg.

The civilian has been identified as Sartaj Ahmed Bhat (27) son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Saraf Kadal. He has injuries in both legs and the upper chest of the left side.

Quoting Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, a local news agency reported that both persons have been admitted to the hospital.

Search operation starts to nab terrorists

Within minutes after the incident, additional forces were rushed to the spot. Senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF also reached the spot.

A massive search and combing operation has been launched in the area under the supervision of senior officers to nab the terrorists, who managed to escape after throwing the grenade.

Sunday's incident was the first terror attack in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, in the year 2022. Since the beginning of this year, forces have stepped up offensive against terrorists.