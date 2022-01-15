Continuing campaign against terrorists' sympathizers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three over-ground workers (OGWs) associated with terror outfit- Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The OGWs were arrested from the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district by a joint team of security forces.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. According to police, a joint naka was set up at the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police at Chinar crossing Darpora.

"During the naka checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces", police said, adding, "During search two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds, and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession".

Providing logistic, material support to LeT terrorists

Identities of the arrested OGWs have been established as Arafat Majeed Dar, Tauseef Ahmed Dar - both residents of Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan originally a resident of Sopore who presently lives in Natipora Srinagar.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are associates/OGWs of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support to terrorists.

A case has been registered at Police Station Bomai under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on.

OGWs play a vital role in terror attacks

The Over Ground Workers, known as OGWs, play important role in facilitating terrorists to execute terror attacks. They help terrorists with logistical support, cash, shelter, and other infrastructure.

In case terrorists trap in encounters, OGWs workers instigate locals to throw stones on the forces engaged in gun-battle with terrorists.

IED found in Bandipora, defused

A big tragedy was averted due to the alertness of the forces with the recovery of a 10-kilogram of improvised explosive device (IED) from North Kashmir's Bandipora district. The IED was later defused by the bomb disposal squad.

According to reports the IED was detected by the Police and the Army during routine patrolling of the road.

The bomb disposal squads of the Army and police reached the spot and defused it without any damage. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard.