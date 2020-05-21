Head Constable Anoop Singh was martyred in a terrorist attack at Prichoo Pulwama on Thursday, and a wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora to honour the fallen hero. The martyrs' body was later handed over to his next of kin for the last rites.

Civil & Police Officers led by IGP Kashmir Zone Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS, IGP CRPF Rajash Kumar, DC Pulwama Ragov Langar-IAS laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid their tributes to the martyr. The ceremony was attended by senior officers of CAPF, SP Pulwama Shri Ashish Mishra-IPS, Commandant IR10th Fayaz Ahmad-JKPS, and other officers and jawans of the police and security forces.

Pulwama terrorist attack

Terrorists attacked a joint team of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama town. The terrorists started firing randomly at the joint Naka near Prichoo area. As a result, three policemen were injured in the firing. The hospital officials confirmed that one officer was declared dead on arrival, while others were critically injured. The cops are currently undergoing treatment SMHS hospital.

The tragic loss of Anoop Singh comes at a time when tensions in the valley are escalating with frequent encounters. According to reports, Anoop Singh's brother was also killed by terrorists almost a decade ago.

This is the second attack on the J&K security forces in the last two days. On Wednesday, two BSF soldiers were martyred when motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon them in Pandach area. Meanwhile, a special team of Kupwara police along with the teams of 28 RR and 162Bn CRPF arrested three Kashmiri youths who had recently joined terror ranks. Earlier this week, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Nawakadal area.