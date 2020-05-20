Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed on Wednesday, May 20, when militants attacked them near the Pandach area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The Army jawans were from a party of 37 battalion of the BSF.

Police sources said that motorcycle-borne militants attacked two BSF troopers with pistols and snatched their service rifles.

"Two BSF jawans who were part of the duty had gone to buy something from the nearby shop when two bike-borne militants came and attacked them. One died on the spot the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Two weapons have been snatched too," Vijay Kumar, IGP J&K Police told a leading daily.

"The area has been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants. A general alert has been sounded in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to nab the militants," police sources said.

