In a bid to save the future of ill-fated children orphaned by the deadly virus, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday accorded sanction to the constitution of a task force in each district for providing care and protection to children infected by COVID as well as children of Corona infected parents.

The task force will be headed by respective district magistrates, chief medical officer, additional superintendent of police, district social welfare officer, district child protection, chairperson of child welfare committee, or in his absence any member of the committee and an NGO running a childcare institution nominated by the District Magistrate.

Taskforce to compile data of children in need of care, projection



The task force has been asked to compile details of all adults who have died due to COVID and find out any children orphaned or children in need of care and protection. It is also the job of the panel to produce such children before the Child Welfare Committee which shall decide their rehabilitation such as adoption, foster care, sponsorship, etc and institutionalization as the last resort as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Panel to meet every week to submit a status report



It is further ordered that the task force shall meet every week and as and when required for providing intervention programmes for the care and protection of these children. The District Collector shall be responsible for convening the meeting of the task force and shall submit a status report once every 15 days to the Government.

Job assigned to the task force for protecting children: