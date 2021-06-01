Amid reports of overcharging by private hospitals across the country, a private hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab is treating COVID patients free of cost to serve humanity in this crisis-like situation.

Hospital administration has provided private rooms to the poor COVID patients, who don't have separate rooms in their small homes for 'isolation'. Director of the Jeevan Hospital Ludhiana, Dr. Pritpal Singh along with his son Dr. Manikaran Singh and daughter Dr. Spoke to Sukhmani Kaur are serving the patients in their hospital without any taking money from them.

Free admission of the patient started in the third week of April

Although Jeewan Hospital had set up a dedicated COVID ward during the first wave of the virus, a heavy rush of the critical patients was witnessed during the second wave. "During treatment, we observed some LAMA (Left Against Medical Advice) cases. I sit with my son and daughter to ascertain the cause of LAMA. Ultimately we realized that it was all due to huge expenses involved in the COVID treatment that some patients are leaving the hospital without medical advice", Dr. Pritpal told International Business Times, adding, "From that very moment we decided to provide free of cost treatment to all COVID patients so that poor patient will not be deprived of treatment due to their economic conditions".

"We are passing through an unprecedented crisis-like situation due to the pandemic. Serving needy people at this crucial time is the need of the hour so took a pledge to provide free treatment to serious corona patients. Since 24 May, we are providing free treatment", Dr. Singh said and admitted that taking this step was not possible without the support of his son and daughter, who are also doctors.

No fees are being charged from patient

The hospital is not charging even admission fees from the patients. Oxygen, laboratory tests, CT scans, beds, nursing care, doctor consultation, medicines, and even Remedsivir injections are provided free of cost to the patients. As of now, this hospital has treated 65 critical COVID patients free of cost.

"Corona patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment are welcome in our hospital. We with our experienced doctors and nursing staff try will try our best to provide better treatment to the patients free of cost", Dr. Singh said.