Working day and night in the hospitals to save as many lives as they can, health workers are also motivating demoralized patients to keep them cheerful during difficult times. Health care workers of a government hospital in Jammu have devised a strategy to play songs in the dedicated COVID wards and encourage the patients to sway to the tunes of these songs.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media wherein some healthcare workers in the dedicated COVID wards of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMGS) Hospital were seen surrounding patients' beds in the hospital and cheering them by dancing to the tunes of Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Zindgi Ek Safar Hai Suhana Yahan Kal Kya Ho Kisne Jana' from the movie Andaz.

Swaying to tunes

In the video health workers including doctors were seen moving from one ward to another making every effort to bring a smile to the faces of demoralized patients.

Although there is a high risk of getting contracted with the contagious infection, health staff was seen holding hands with an elderly patient and trying to make him sway to the tune of this motivational song of Kishore Kumar.

The doctors also encouraged the patients to dance along with them. Some patients clapped their hands and repeated the bhangra steps to the tune of the song while resting on their beds.

An attempt to bust stress

"Not only patients but health workers including doctors are also passing through a very crucial time. The aim of playing this motivational song in dedicated COVID wards is to encourage patients and relieve the stress of the medical staff," Paranjeet Kour, staff nurse of SMGS told media persons.

"The pandemic has turned our lives upside down. The stress level has affected everyone's normal life and there was no more joy in our lives. We all are busy treating, caring, and containing Covid spread. There are deaths and mounting positive cases," she said.