At least two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed on Sunday, October 20, after Pakistan Army in Jammu's Tanghar sector and Kupwara district in Kashmir after Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire.

Two houses were also damaged in the incident.

Heavy cross-border shelling ensued as Pakistan tried pushing infiltrators into Indian Territory, an Indian Army source was quoted as saying by ANI. Indian Army is retaliating strongly in the entire sector and has caused "heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan".

Two Army jawans were killed in separate incidents last week after Pakistan fired along the Line of Control in Baramulla and Rajouri. Two jawans were also injured in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district after Pakistan had resorted to shelling.

Increased ceasefire violations

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year, compared to 2018. Tensions between the neighbouring countries are running high after New Delhi's decision to abrogate the special status granted to J&K through Article 370.

Earlier last month, live Pakistani mortar shells were found near a house in the Poonch district. The shell was noticed by some villagers, who immediately alerted the Indian Army.

Mortar shells are used to close-range targets. Pakistani forces had violated many ceasefire agreements and targeted villages close to the LoC.

Drones have also been spotted entering India from Pakistan. Special cells are looking for links between the drones and Pakistan-based terror groups.

Punjab Police in September seized Rs 10 lakh worth of fake currencies from members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). The group had also received other items, including AK 47 Rifles, 30 bore pistols, nine hand grenades, five satellite phones, two mobile phones and two wireless sets through a Pakistan drone.

Punjab Police and the BSF in working on a joint probe into the drone infiltration in the region and have taken assistance from other intelligence agencies.

A government report revealed in September that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire around 2,050 times this year without provocation, in which 21 people died.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," the government said.

"We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC (Line of Control) and IB (International Border)," it added.