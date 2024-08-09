J&K Assembly polls will be held at the earliest, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Friday that Assembly elections will be held in J&K at the earliest and dates would be announced after an overall review is taken when the commission returns to Delhi.

Addressing the media here, along with Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the CEC said: "We were here earlier when we came in connection with the holding of the Lok Sabha polls. We are happy to be here again today."

Rajiv Kumar said that since the Parliament passed the J&K reorganisation act in December 2023 only, there was no possibility of holding the Assembly elections in J&K before that.

"We could not hold the elections before that. "The people of J&K have scripted a story of peace and democracy during the Lok Sabha polls by showing their faith in democracy through their long queues outside the polling stations. It is now time to give you the opportunity to elect your own government. You have done during the Lok Sabha polls what had not happened here in many decades. People have laid the foundation and it is now time for us to build the superstructure on that firm foundation," he said.

"No external or internal force can prevent us from holding the Assembly polls here. We are committed to holding the Assembly polls at the earliest," the CEC asserted.

He said the ECI has met nine political parties during this visit including recognised national and regional political parties.

"All of them without exception thanked the people and the ECI for holding Lok Sabha polls efficiently and without any incident of violence. All of them wanted the Assembly elections soon so that the democracy can move forward. "They raised some demands like a level playing field for all parties, all of them demanded sufficient security so that they could hold rallies and meetings. They said in a recent security review, the security of some of them had been downgraded. They said all must be given adequate security, the CEC said.

He also said that all of them wanted polling stations to be within 2 km of the voters, that there should be no last-minute clubbing of polling stations and there should be full CCTV coverage.

"There was another demand that since nomads are away from their homes these days, the voting schedule should be so drawn as to make the voting of the nomads possible."

On the various demands made by the representatives of political parties, the CEC said there would be 100 per cent CCTV coverage of polling stations except in those falling in the shadow areas. He said instructions have been passed on for providing sufficient security cover to all political parties to ensure a level playing field for everyone, as well as no last-[minute clubbing of polling stations.

He said permission for holding rallies has to be applied for online and this would be based on a first-applied-first-granted basis.

He said during its meetings with Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, the commission had clearly told them not to be complacent because of the successful Lok Sabha polls.

"They have to raise the bar further and achieve more in this direction," the CEC said. He said since everybody would like to participate in the polls the 'fake news' will also try to do more this time.

He said that all the employees of the J&K administration are ready for the polls. "There are always security challenges like after the Lok Sabha polls some challenges came forward those tried to interfere with the holding of the Assembly polls. But, these challenges will not be allowed to delay the poll process," he said.

The CEC said that there are 90 Assembly constituencies in J&K - 74 general, 9 ST, and 7 SC constituencies, and the electorate comprises 87.09 lakh people - 44.46 lakh males, 44.62 lakh women, and 169 transgenders. There are 82,590 PwDs among the voters, 73,943 senior citizens, 2,660 centenarians, and 76,092 service voters.

There are 3.71 lakh first-time voters, he added.

"On August 19, the Amarnath Yatra will conclude and on August 30, the final electoral rolls will be published and free copies will be made available to the political parties," he said.

He noted that there are around 11,800 polling stations in J&K, spread over 9,100 locations and the EC will "ensure facilities like resting places, toilets, waiting area, ramps and wheelchairs and volunteers for the needy voters".

"During Lok Sabha elections, we ensured that our senior citizens above 85 years of age are able to vote at home. This facility will also be available during the Assembly polls. It is our experience that some senior citizens want to go to the polling station to cast their vote because they meet people there and have social interaction. All those who want to vote at the polling stations among the senior citizens can do that while those who want to vote at home can do so," he said.

The CEC also said that they have "removed the cumbersome process for the migrant voters".

"We will also ensure better facilities for them outside J&K this time," he assured.

He expressed serious concern over the increasing use of drugs in J&K by the youth.

"Drug misuse is increasing and we have passed on strict instructions that once the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force, the menace should be effectively checked. Action has already started in this regard from today. Our instructions on liquor and for the authorities to remain vigilant on this count are clear," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)