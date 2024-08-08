JD(U) supports Waqf Bill, says it is not 'anti-Muslim'

The JD(U) on Thursday backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, saying it was aimed at bringing transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board and asserted that the Bill was not anti-Muslim.

Defending the Bill JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "Several members are making it sound as if the amendments in the Waqf Board law are anti-Muslim. How is it antiMuslim? People are giving the example of Ayodhya. Can you not differentiate between a temple and an institution? The government is not attempting to interfere with mosques. This law is to make the institution transparent."

"How was the Waqf Board formed? It was through a law and any institution established through law becomes autocratic. The government has the right to bring a law to ensure transparency," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its allegations of a communal divide being created, he brought up the 1984 riots and asked, "Who killed thousands of Sikhs?"

The JD(U) leader appreciated the government's concern and said, "It is the responsiblity of the government to bring reforms when the purpose and power get misused."

"We support the Bill as there is a requirement to regulate and streamline. The government has brought the Bill and we support it", he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

However, Congress leader KC Venugopal raised strong objections, calling the Bill an attack on the Constitution.

The Congress MP contended that the Bill infringes upon Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to establish and sustain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, manage religious affairs, and administer property in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from IANS)