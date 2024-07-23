The Amarnath Yatra has seen a remarkable turnout this year, with over 4 lakh pilgrims already having undertaken the journey, surpassing last year's figures with nearly a month still remaining before the pilgrimage concludes, officials reported.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 29, has been a record-breaking event, with 407,734 pilgrims visiting the Amarnath cave so far.

"Today alone, 11,755 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine. Among them were 7,230 males, 2,597 females, 160 children, 170 Sadhus, one Sadhvi, and 1,597 security forces personnel," officials stated.

A fresh batch of 3,471 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas early this morning. The convoy, consisting of 114 light and heavy vehicles, traveled towards the twin base camps under tight security.

This batch included 2,620 men, 720 women, three children, 93 Sadhus, 34 Sadhvis (female Sadhus), and one transgender person. Of these, 1,073 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp at 3:00 AM, and 2,398 headed to the Pahalgam base camp at 3:45 AM.

From these base camps, they will continue their journey to the holy cave. Officials are hopeful that this year the number will surpass half a million in the coming days.

Head priest performs special Pooja at historic Matand temple

Amid chanting Vedic hymn, the head priest and custodian of the Chari Mubarak of Amarnath, Mahant Deependra Giri along with a group of Sadhus and a number of pilgrims and Kashmiri Pandits performed special Pooja as the Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath (holy mace of Lord Shiva), arrived at Historic Matand Temple Mattan in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Earlier on Sunday, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah-Pujan', 'Chhari-Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' which is also known as Guru Purnima and Vyas Purnima that marks the commencement of annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji, traditionally and religiously.

Mahant Deependra Giri stated that these rituals are essential before the main course of the annual Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji pilgrimage to the holy cave. The sound of conch shells reverberated through the atmosphere.

A large number of Sadhus, pilgrims, and numerous Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand were present and participated in the Pujan. A Hawan was also performed following the Pujan. A Langar was served to all attendees, and Dakshina was offered.

Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, departed from its abode at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar, headed for Pahalgam. The District administration of Anantnag, led by the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and SDM Bijbehara, received Chhari-Mubarak at Sangam Bijbehara and accompanied it to Pahalgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Deependra Giri emphasized the unity of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, regardless of caste, creed, or religion, in supporting and encouraging the pilgrims and Sadhus who travel from across the country and abroad for this annual pilgrimage.

Prayers were also offered at the historic Surya Temple in Martand (Anantnag) in the traditional manner. The holy mace was ceremonially welcomed by the Kashmiri Pandit community at Mattan, led by the president of Teerath Raj Martand, Ashok Sidha.

Mahant Deependra Giri expressed his satisfaction after performing these significant rituals at Pahalgam and praised the UT administration for their excellent arrangements for the event.