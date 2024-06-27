Before the commencement of this year's Amarnath Yatra, unprecedented security measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting, and security measures were beefed up before the beginning of the Yatra.

Extraordinary security measures have been implemented along the entire pilgrimage route. These measures aim to ensure the safety of pilgrims during their journey to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine.

The entire Yatra route, from the transit camp in Bhagwani Nagar of Jammu to the holy cave, is under electronic surveillance, bolstering security efforts.

Given recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, authorities have intensified security. One such incident involved terrorists targeting a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori Shrine in which nine devotees lost their lives.

Security forces, including police, CRPF, ITBP, and other para-military personnel, have been deployed to provide foolproof security. Spotters are also monitoring the Yatra area for any suspicious activities.

The national highway from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal base camps is now under CCTV surveillance. All Yatra-related vehicles are monitored continuously to prevent any security breaches.

Kashmir Zone Police Chief VK Birdi has emphasized vigilant patrolling and monitoring of highways and possible routes. His directive aims to ensure a smooth Yatra experience for pilgrims.

LG chairs review meeting of Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high-level meeting today at Pahalgam.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir, Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior officers of SASB, Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration.

The Lt Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, Doctors & nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the Yatra routes.

He directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.

Pilgrims are brand ambassadors of J&K

"Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces, and service providers will ensure the best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage," the Lt Governor said.

The meeting was informed that substantial improvements has been made in terms of facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor emphasized providing smooth arrangements on the route of Yatra, adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency. He also took appraisal of the track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, fire and emergency services.

Later, the Lt Governor took stock of the facilities in place for the pilgrims at the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam.