On the auspicious occasion of "Jyeshtha Purnima" Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha performed the "Pratham Puja" to mark the ceremonial commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, through video conferencing today.

The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnathji and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the Administration and the Shrine Board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall Yatra experience for devotees.

"Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and concerned departments are committed to providing better facilities and services for pilgrims. There has been a significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure, and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe, and hassle-free," the Lt Governor said.

He urged all the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad.

"It has been an ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this Yatra irrespective of their religion," the Lt Governor said.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 29 on both routes

This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start on 29th June, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor's Secretariat also attended the Pratham Puja.

LG launches Swachh initiatives for Amarnath Yatra 2024

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor also launched various Swachh initiatives of the Directorate of Rural Sanitation for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, at Raj Bhawan today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the Directorate of Rural Sanitation. He said the new logo, Swachh Yatra Anthem, Website, and mobile application will greatly benefit our objective of Zero-Waste Pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor highlighted the integrated strategy of the UT Administration and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board aimed at Zero-waste, a clean and efficient sanitation system, and complete protection of natural resources and the environment.

"J&K is at the forefront of promoting sustainable tourism. For this holy Yatra, we have worked a solution through the fusion of technology and human resources," the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the new endeavors, the Lt Governor said the logo 'शिवसंकल्पमस्तु' symbolizes the resolve to make Yatra memorable. A dedicated website www.shivamsankalpamastu.in and Nandi- the Yatra Saarthi App will be accurate info sources related to Yatra and sanitation, he added.

He also lauded the initiatives aimed at creating awareness among the pilgrims and all the stakeholders. He said the anthem 'Chal Amarnath' symbolizes the convergence of spirituality, natural heritage, and ecology.