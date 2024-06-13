To inculcate patriotism among the younger lot, the Jammu and Kashmir Government directed all schools to start functioning with the National Anthem. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government renamed 57 schools after martyrs, and eminent persons.

The School Education Department (SED) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has said that the morning assemblies in the educational institutes shall begin with the National Anthem as per the standard protocol.

Principal Secretary to the Government for School Education Department, Alok Kumar, said this in a circular issued regarding the guidelines for the conduct of morning assemblies in schools.

"To kickstart a school day on a positive note and to instill a sense of unity and discipline amongst students, the morning assemblies at the start of the school day have proved to be an invaluable ritual of the schooling system," the circular reads.

Alok Kumar, in a circular, further said that the morning assemblies serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community, and mental tranquility.

"However, it has been observed that such significant ritual and tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of JK UT," it reads.

The Principal Secretary said that to maintain uniformity, it is upon all the stakeholders to conduct Morning Assemblies across the respective schools as per the guidelines.

Morning assembly shall be of 20 minutes duration, and all students and teachers shall assemble at the designated area at the commencement of school schedule," reads the guidelines. It further states that the "Morning Assembly shall begin with National Anthem as per standard protocol."

J&K government renamed 57 schools after martyrs

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has earlier accorded sanction to the naming of 57 schools after martyrs and eminent persons to immortalize their sacrifice and service to the nation.

Earlier, in 2021, the J&K administration had issued orders to rename several government schools after martyred security personnel and other eminent personalities, as part of the celebrations of the 75th year of Independence.

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir provinces have been asked to monitor the naming of assets in their respective divisions personally. At the same time, the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these assets.

Of the 57 schools and other facilities renamed, a maximum of 23 are in Udhampur district, 6 in Ganderbal, 5 in Srinagar, 4 in Shopian, 3 each in Anantnag, Budgam, Kupwara and Baramulla, 2 each in Pulwama and Kulgam, and 1 each in Bandipora, Samba and Jammu districts.