The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir has submitted a fourth supplementary chargesheet against six persons, including three dreaded terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror-out.

These three Pakistan-based terrorists were charge-sheeted in connection with a case involving terror funding.

Chargesheet has been, so far, filed against 18 accused in this high-profile terror funding in which the former minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh was kingpin.

According to reports, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed against Saif-ud-Din, a constable of J&K Police, Mohammad Sharief Chechi, Farooq Ahmad Jungal, as well as Hizbul Mujahideen operatives based in Pakistan namely Hamidullah Khuroo, Farooq Ahmad Shawl, and Javed Ahmad Chalkoo.

Constable of J&K Police was arrested in January

On January 2 this year, the SIA has arrested a head constable from Kupwara in connection with a case involving narco-terror financing.

The constable, identified as Saif-ud-Din, served in the 4th battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) based in Kupwara.

Hailing from Doda and residing in Belicharana, he was apprehended after police collected evidence against him.

Saif-ud-Din had previously been detained for narcotics smuggling in Pathankot and was released on bail. Additionally, he faces a cheating case registered against him with the Crime Branch.

During investigations, Saif-ud-Din's involvement in transporting narcotics, cash, and other items emerged in connection with the narco-terror financing probe, which also involves former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh.

Ex-Minister Babu Singh was involved in terror funding module

Three days after a lookout notice was issued against him, former minister Jitender Singh alias Babu Singh was arrested from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 9, 2022.

Singh's name was surfaced in a terror funding case when Jammu and Kashmir on March 31, 2022, arrested four people who were part of a hawala racket.

According to police, Babu Singh was in touch with the terrorists of the Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists. The amount was sent from Pakistan through their associates for Babu Singh's party.

In the investigation, it was revealed that Babu Singh was in contact with Mohammad Hussain Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai to arrange funds.

Mohammad Shareef Shah was designated as Secretary of this party, who received these funds in Kashmir through an unknown person and travelled to Jammu to hand over the money to Babu Singh.

The money was arranged by Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, an HM terrorist operating from Pakistan but Mohammad Shareef Shah was arrested before he could hand over the amount to Babu Singh.

Mohammad Shareef Shah had disclosed that he was tasked by Singh to collect money from a person named Omer in Srinagar. He revealed the names of his local and overseas associates — Javed and Khatib from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Farooq Khan from Toronto.

Babu Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002.