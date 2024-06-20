For a mere sum of Rs 6,000, the Over Ground Worker (OGW) Hakim Deen provided all support to three Pakistani terrorists to execute their nefarious task of attacking pilgrims of the cave shrine of Shiv Khori in Reasi district to create fear among locals as well as devotees of this revered place.

During questioning, Hakim Deen revealed that three Pakistani terrorists were involved in committing this heinous crime and they gave him a reward of Rs 6,000 after the incident.

Hakim Din, a resident of the Sunderbani area of the Rajouri district, was arrested on Wednesday for giving food, shelter, and support to the terrorists involved in attacking a bus of pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu province on June 9.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma said that during questioning, the terrorist associate Hakim Deen disclosed that the terrorists conducted a recce of the area for ten days before committing the crime.

"It was a preplanned attack because terrorists had chosen the date and time for ambushing the pilgrims' bus", the SSP said, adding, "It was not a coincidence that terrorists attacked innocent pilgrims minutes before the oath-taking ceremony of the new government. It was a planned attack".

During interrogation, Hakim Din told the police that he was standing a distance from the spot of the incident, and after the attack, he provided a safe route to the terrorists.

Hakim Deen safely escorted the terrorists out of the area, ensuring they remained undetected by CCTV cameras.

After Hakim's interrogation, search operations expanded into forest areas

Search operations have been expanded in forest areas of Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu province after disclosure of the Hakim Deen. Sources said that during questioning, Hakim Deen disclosed information about the terrorists and the spot where the terrorists asked him to go back.

Sources said that it is believed that after executing their task, terrorists managed to sneak into the forest area of Rajouri, from where they will try to reach Kashmir Valley.

Investigators suspect that Deen may have harboured other terrorist groups at his residence as well.

The police continue to question Deen to uncover further leads and dismantle the terror network responsible for this heinous act. The incident underscores the need for vigilance and cooperation in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Reasi bus case was handed over to NIA on Monday

It is important to mention here that the Reasi bus attack case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for wider investigation to identify all those involved in planning and executing this dreaded terror attack, which shocked the whole nation.

On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the investigation of the Reasi bus terror attack to the NIA.

Nine pilgrims from Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh lost their lives when unidentified terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees to the holy cave shrine of Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.