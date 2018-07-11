Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will finally start rolling out its 1Gbps fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband, GigaFiber, on August 15, and the news has already set disruption in motion. State-run BSNL is now revising its high-speed broadband plans to offer generously extra data each month.

Three of BSNL's Fibro BBG ULD plans now get an extended FUP limit, which means more downloads and browsing at faster speeds. If you're looking to take advantage of the new offer, then they are: BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48, BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 and BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129.

Below are the details of the broadband plans in question with their revised FUP limit:

Plan Monthly tariff FUP limit Speed BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48 Rs 1,045 150GB 30Mbps SNL Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 Rs 1,395 200GB 40Mbps BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 Rs 1,895 250GB 50Mbps

Previously, these plans offered 100GB, 150GB and 200GB at respective high speeds on a monthly basis. Once the user exhausts the FUP limit, the speed drops to 2Mbps for unlimited downloads and browsing until the plan is renewed with a new monthly cycle.

In addition to this, the BSNL Fibro BBG ULD plans offer unlimited voice calls within BSNL circle and free unlimited calls to any network between 10:30 PM and 6 AM and on Sundays.

As tempting as these new offers sound, there's a catch. BSNL is offering the free extra data only to its broadband customers in Kerala. But the TelecomTalk report suggests the revision could soon happen across India in the coming weeks.

If users are looking for lower monthly rentals on a broadband connection, BSNL offers Rs 249 and Rs 491 plans with lower FUP and slower speeds. But users can also wait for Reliance Jio's GigaFiber rollout, which is expected to come with disruptive pricing.

Reliance Jio hasn't revealed the tariffs yet, but it claims to offer 1Gbps speeds and connect TVs with its GigaFiber via GigaTV set-top boxes. Reliance Jio is also boosting growth in the niche smart home market with its FTTH broadband debut. It remains to be seen just how competitive the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is willing to get. Stay tuned for updates.