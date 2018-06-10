The state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two broadband plans, Fibro Combo ULD 777 and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 to take on Jio's impending launch of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) service in the country.

The former one is a 30-day plan which offers data FUP of 500GB at a speed of up 50Mbps and is priced at Rs. 777. The other plan offers a data FUP of 750GB at a speed of up to 100Mbps.

In addition to these, the plans will also offer unlimited voice calling benefits to any network across India, applicable in all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar. A security deposit of one month tariff is required and is available for only new FTTH users.

If you wish to choose the Fibro Combo ULD 777 broadband plan for long-term then you can subscribe for one, two, or three years at Rs. 8,547, Rs. 16,317, and Rs. 23,310 respectively.

For Fibro Combo ULD 1277 the long-term plan can be subscribed at for one, two, or three years at Rs. 14,047, Rs. 26,817, and Rs. 38, 310 respectively.

However, once the internet offered is used and hit the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit, the speed for both the broadband plans will reduce to 2Mbps. This seems to be a good threshold for most average users.

The new FTTH plans were announced right after the recent update of BSNL on its non-FFTH broadband offerings. The options for non-FTTH start at Rs. 99 and go up to Rs. 399 on a monthly basis. These plans give the benefit of accessing data at the speed of 20Mbps, with a post-FUP speed of 1Mbps. It also offers the benefit of the unlimited voice call to any network in India.

In comparison to BSNL 777 plan, Airtel right now offers up to 40Mbps data speed at Rs. 899 monthly plan with a FUP limit of 150GB. Similar to BSNL, Bharti Airtel also offers STD voice calling and unlimited local calls along with its broadband plan.