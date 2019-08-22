Reliance Jio will finally commence rollout of its much-anticipated GigaFiber FTTH broadband in India on 5 September with plans and packages as we've never seen before. Under the "Welcome Offer" the company is offering freebies like 4K LED TV, set-top-box and more along with affordable plans starting as low as Rs 700. The effect of this has already shaken the broadband industry and incumbents are seen upping their game.

Airtel is a crucial player in the broadband space but doesn't stop Reliance Jio just like it didn't when the Jio 4G rollout was commenced. Jio GigaFiber is going to bring a huge wave of disruption in the industry that will affect both big and small players. But incumbents seem to have learned their lesson from Jio's 4G disruption.

Airtel and Tata Sky have new offers for customers that are hard to turn down. On one hand, Airtel is giving free data to attract users while on the other hand, Tata Sky is extending the validity for its long-term customers. Here's a look at what these broadband service providers are willing to offer so customers don't switch to Jio GigaFiber.

Airtel

Airtel is offering additional data on three of its V-Fiber broadband plans. The Basic plan priced at Rs 799 will offer 200GB extra data on top of the 100GB high-speed data at 40Mbps speed. Secondly, the Entertainment plan that costs Rs 1,099 per month will get 500GB additional data on top of their 300GB limit with 100Mpbs speeds.

Finally, the Premium plan subscribers get the maximum benefit of 1,000GB additional data at the same monthly rental of Rs 1,599. The subscribers already get 600GB data with up to 300Mbps speeds alongside unlimited local and STD calls, 1 year free Amazon Prime subscription, three months Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription and Airtel TV Premium for free.

The subscriptions to OTT services are free for Entertainment plan subscribers as well, but the basic plan customers only get unlimited calls and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

Tata Sky Broadband

Tata Sky broadband is offering a smart deal to make sure its customers don't leave for Jio GigaFiber when it launches. The service provider is offering extra validity on its annual plans, but it varies depending on the cities. It currently offers service in 21 cities across India.

In cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune, customers get 3 months extra validity for the price of 12 months. Similarly, customers in Hyderabad will get 6 months extra validity and those in Jodhpur will enjoy 12 months of additional validity on choosing 18-month plan. The speeds vary depending on your choice, 10Mbps, 40Mbps, 75Mbps or 100Mbps.

So what's it going to be? Can existing offers compel you to stick to your current provider even when Jio GigaFiber hits the market? Let us know in the comments below or tweet to us @IBTimesIN_Tech.