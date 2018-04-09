Amid rumors about Jio's impending high-speed FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) broadband launch, incumbents have been upping their game in the space to avoid another Jio-domination. Airtel and ACT Fibernet have come up with attractive FTTH broadband plans, and the competition just got harder as Airtel rolled out a new plan focused towards data hoggers.

Building on the V-Fiber platform of FTTH home broadband, Airtel is offering a new 300Mbps data plan for Rs 2,199 per month. Besides the promise of extraordinary speed, Airtel is offering a generous 1200GB high-speed data limit along with unlimited local and STD calls.

The new plan comes as a great news for those who consume high amounts of data at home. Previously, Airtel V-Fiber's fastest plan offered up to 100Mbps speeds, but the latest one beats that by delivering up to 3x faster internet access.

"Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds," George Mathen, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"We will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds," he added.

Great speed, generous FUP limit is not all that users get with the new Airtel V-Fiber plan. Interested users are highly recommended to purchase the new 300Mbps plan online as there is a bonus data of 1TB valid till October 31 up for grabs.

If you're thinking the hundreds of MBs of data is just too much to consume in a month, Airtel is giving data rollover benefits to carry forward any leftover data to the next month. And if you're running out of options to spend your data, Airtel's new plan is bundled with a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music.

Airtel V-Fiber is not widely available across India, so subscribers need to check for availability in their respective regions. Airtel's broadband site checker shows the 300Mbps plan is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad among others.

Airtel's new plan can be pitted against ACT Fibernet's GigaFiber, even if the offered speed doesn't match. ACT GigaFiber broadband is currently available in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and offers whopping 1Gbps speed 1250 FUP limit and 1Mbps post FUP for Rs 5,999. For those who want faster speeds in the two cities, ACT is their best option.