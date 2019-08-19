Reliance Jio's announcement of Jio GigaFiber has set the ball rolling in the right direction for the disruptive telecommunication company in broadband space. After disruptive the telecom space with its nationwide 4G rollout, affordable plans and more, Reliance Jio is now stepping into the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband space with its Jio GigaFiber.

At RIL's 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced that it will commence the Jio GigaFiber rollout in India on September 5 - which marks the company's third-year anniversary. The Jio GigaFiber plans start at Rs 700 per month and go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the speed users choose.

Reliance Jio, which offered free 4G services for several months before official rollout, is now attracting consumers with something new. Jio GigaFiber subscribers will get a free HD or 4K LED TV for free as a part of the "Welcome Offer" on the condition that they opt for the annual plans aka Jio-Forever plans.

There's no clarity on how Reliance Jio will choose its customers to give away free HD or 4K TV, but it appears the 4K resolution televisions will be reserved for the premium tier and the HD TVs will be given to those who get the basic package. Reliance Jio's GigaFiber plans start at Rs 700 for the 100Mbps plan and the top-tier package will offer 1Gbps speeds.

With only a few more days to go for the official rollout, it's worth noting that interested folks register themselves on the company's official JioFiber broadband website. The individual plans and prices, depending on the data allocation, will be revealed on September 5. Keep a close watch on the offers bundled with each plan to get the maximum benefits.

In addition to the LED TVs, Reliance Jio will also be offering a free 4K set-top-box and a free landline. After all, the company is going for a bundled service and not just broadband, so it makes sense to give the best package at launch. There will be attractive calling plans focused on international calls, where Jio guarantees lowest fixed-line rates.

Finally, the free offerings don't just end there. Reliance Jio GigaFiber subscribers will also get free access to some premium OTT services. It is not clear what these are, but we are hoping to see something on the lines of Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar. If nothing, Jio's own JioTV, JioMovies will be a part of the package.